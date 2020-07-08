Woman dies, Coimbatore sees 43 new cases

A 58-year-old woman from Ondipudur in Coimbatore died of COVID-19 at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, and the district saw 43 new positive cases on Tuesday.

The woman was admitted to the hospital on June 28. Her condition deteriorated on Monday night and she died on Tuesday morning, Health Department officials said. Her husband and son are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Though there was a rumour that a 58-year-old man from Periyanaickenpalayam died of COVID-19 in Coimbatore late on Monday, hospitals handling COVID-19 cases and Health Department officials denied it.

With the death of the woman from Ondipudur, the number of COVID-19 deaths notified by the Health Department increased to five in the district. Two other deaths, that of a 77-year-old man of Velandipalayam on June 20 and a 90-year-old man from Perur on June 28, were due to Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

On Tuesday, the magistrate of Fast Track Court II (magisterial level) at the combined court complex in Coimbatore tested positive for the disease. A release issued by the court said that it would remain closed till July 10.

The Judicial Magistrate Court, Sulur, would also remain closed till July 10 as the magistrate of Fast Track Court II was in charge of it.

Podanur police station in Coimbatore was closed for fumigation after a 45-year-old woman head constable tested positive. The station was earlier closed in April after four personnel contracted the disease. They later recovered.

More cases in Selvapuram

Of the 43 new cases on Tuesday, five were from Selvapuram and five from Podanur.

After 35 persons tested positive in Selvapuram on Monday, District Collector K. Rajamani visited the place and issued instructions to officials to ensure safety.

The Collector pulled up a person in charge of a jewellery unit for alleged negligence in ensuring the safety of employees, as many of them tested positive. Health workers carried out house-to-house visits in the containment zone. Thirty-three persons recovered from the disease and were discharged from the ESI Hospital in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Hospital Dean A. Nirmala said a 25-year-old COVID-19 patient gave birth to a male baby on Tuesday. The mother and the baby were fine, she said.