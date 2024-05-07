GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rains lash Salem district, damages electric lines

May 07, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau
Tangedco workers repairing electric lines damaged due to strong winds at Suramangalam in Salem, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday, 07 May 2024.

Tangedco workers repairing electric lines damaged due to strong winds at Suramangalam in Salem, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday, 07 May 2024. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Salem in the early hours of Tuesday, damaging electric lines and disrupting power supply in several parts.

As temperatures continued to hover between 38 and 42 degrees Celsius over the past week, the recent rainfall provided residents with much-needed relief from the scorching heat. The accompanying winds, however, caused damage to electric lines in certain parts of the district. Tangedco workers were promptly dispatched to the areas, and power was restored after carrying out the necessary repair works.

Furthermore, the rainfall caused sewage water to mix with rainwater, resulting in stagnant water on the roads in market areas and a few other locations. The corporation workers, with the help of mini-excavators, cleared the garbage to ensure proper drainage.

The district received a total rainfall of 139.80 mm. The rainfall recorded in various places are Kadayampatti 34 mm, Mettur 23.6 mm, Salem 20.3 mm, Aanaimaduvu 17 mm, Omalur 16 mm, Yercaud 13 mm and Sankari 9 mm.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.