With photo/Prime Minister visits TN only during election time, alleges Udhayanidhi Stalin

April 09, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Salem

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Tamil Nadu only when there is an election, said Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday.

Campaigning for DMK’s Salem candidate for the Parliamentary elections T.M. Selvaganapathi at Kuranguchavadi Junction, Mr. Udhayanidhi said that DMK cadres should work hard for the next nine days and ensure the party’s victory by over three lakh votes. “The DMK conducted a youth-wing state conference in Salem recently. The success of that conference will be fulfilled only after the DMK candidate wins by a three lakh vote margin in Salem. In the 2021 assembly elections, except Salem North, all seats in Salem district were won by opposition parties. So people should not make that mistake again. In the past three years, many schemes have been announced for Salem, including an underground drainage system at ₹540 crore,” the minister added.

Listed out the promises for Salem district, Mr. Udhayanidhi said that Tidel Park would be opened in Karuppur soon and would provide thousands of jobs. “The construction of the library, costing ₹4 crore, will be completed soon. After INDIA bloc wins the election, the price of LPG gas and fuel will be reduced, as promised in the DMK election manifesto. Prime Minister Modi, who hiked the price of LPG cylinders to ₹800, has now reduced it by ₹100 for the elections. The Prime Minister only visits Tamil Nadu during the elections. Even if he stays in Tamil Nadu till 2026, the BJP cannot win. The Union Government has not provided a single paise for recent flood damages in Chennai and southern districts,” Mr. Udhayanidhi charged.

Accusing AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami of being known for his past betrayals. Udhayanidhi also alleged that Palaniswami, who had previously shown loyalty to Sasikala, was willing to do so again. In contrast, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin took proactive measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He administered vaccines, raised awareness, and met with patients to show his support

Explaining the success of schemes implemented by the DMK government, Mr. Udhayanidhi said that through free travel for women in government buses, women made 450 crore trips across the state, including 20 crore trips by women in Salem district. The other state governments are following the schemes implemented by the DMK government.

Later, Mr. Udhayanidhi campaigned near the Edappadi bus stand for Mr. Selvaganapathi and for Kallakurichi Parliamentary Constituency DMK candidate D. Malaiyarasan at Attur and Gangavalli.