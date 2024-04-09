GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha elections | PM Modi takes out roadshow in Chennai

The Prime Minister was joined by BJP state president K Annamalai and the saffron party's candidates for South Chennai, Central Chennai and North Chennai.

April 09, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Chennai

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi canvassing votes for the BJP candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in a roadshow at T. Nagar in Chennai on April 9, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi canvassing votes for the BJP candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in a roadshow at T. Nagar in Chennai on April 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 9 took out a roadshow in Chennai’s T Nagar locality, ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister was joined by BJP State president K Annamalai and the party's candidates for South Chennai, Central Chennai and North Chennai.

Tamilisai Soundararajan has been fielded from South Chennai while Vinoj P Selvam and RC Paul Kanagaraj are the party's picks from Central Chennai and North Chennai, respectively.

Standing atop a decorated car, the Prime Minister waved at his supporters who lined up on either side of the road and he also carried a small cutout of the BJP's symbol, the Lotus.

Eager supporters showered flower petals on Modi even as the people raised chants hailing him.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Chennai / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.