HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wild elephants continue to damage crops in Thadagam Valley villages in Coimbatore

November 26, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A banana plantation damaged by wild elephants at Madathur in Coimbatore district on Saturday night.

A banana plantation damaged by wild elephants at Madathur in Coimbatore district on Saturday night. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Farmers from villages in Thadagam valley in Coimbatore are urging the State government and the Forest Department to take measures to reduce the damages caused by wild elephants in agricultural lands.

Wild elephants damaged 123 banana trees of nendran variety in a farm belonging to V. Manikandan at Maduthur on the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday. A week ago, wild elephants damaged 150 banana trees of another farmer at Somayanur in Thadagam valley.

ALSO READ
Elephants on migration move cause large-scale damages to crops in Coimbatore

“Farmers are now afraid of losing crops and their lives as elephant movement has escalated. People in the village are afraid of going out as elephants can be roaming anywhere,” said Mahalakshmi Manoharan, a farmer from Kalayanur in the valley.

While Forest Department officials advise farmers to avoid cultivating crops that easily attract elephants, people like Ms. Manoharan say that they had been cultivating crops like banana, sugarcane, and maize for several decades.

“The increase in the conflict started in the past 10 years or so. The government should take immediate measures to mitigate the conflict situation,” she said.

ALSO READ
Forest Department deploys additional night patrol staff to drive out wild elephants entering villages in Coimbatore

A Forest Department official said that Boundary Night Patrol Teams, dedicated units to drive out wild elephants, were toiling throughout the night. However, two or three elephants were moving together and entering farms in multiple locations at the same time.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife / farmland / Agriculture

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.