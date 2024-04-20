GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Wild elephant tramples woman to death in Talavadi Hills in Erode

Village residents said this was the third such death in their locality in two months; they blamed the T.N. Forest Department for not digging new elephant-proof trenches and not mainitaining existing ones

April 20, 2024 03:34 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 70-year-old woman who was standing outside her residence in Neithalapuram village in Talavadi Hills, Erode district was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Village residents said the elephant had earlier ventured out of the forest and damaged a sugarcane field in the village. The elephant subsequently trampled the elderly woman, identified as Kalamma, to death. After residents raised an alarm, the elephant left.

Talavadi villagers protest after wild elephant tramples farmer to death

The body was taken to the Government Upgraded Primary Health Centre at Talavadi. As news of the death spread, residents of the village gathered outside the hospital and prevented the staff from taking the body to the Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam for a post-mortem.

Village resident said severe drought conditions were prevailing inside the forest, and wild elephants frequently entered human habitations in search of water and food. This was the third death in this locality in two months, they said and blamed the Forest Department for not digging new elephant-proof trenches or maintaining the existing trenches.

Related Topics

Erode / Tamil Nadu / forests / wildlife

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.