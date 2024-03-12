GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Talavadi villagers protest after wild elephant tramples farmer to death

March 12, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Department staff holding talks with people of Diginarai village in Talavadi hills in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Forest Department staff holding talks with people of Diginarai village in Talavadi hills in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 65-year-old farmer who was guarding his maize crop was trampled to death by a wild elephant in his farmland at Diginarai village in Talavadi hills here on Tuesday. Demanding adequate compensation and strengthening of elephant-proof trenches, people staged a protest for over eight hours and the victim’s body was finally shifted to the hospital after initial compensation was provided and the Forest Department assured to take necessary action to prevent elephants from venturing out of the forest.

Makkaiya of Adi Dravidar Street in Diginarai was trampled to death in the early morning and villagers gathered in large numbers at the field and refused to allow his body to be taken to the hospital. Villagers said elephants frequently venture out of the forest, raiding crops and causing loss of lives. The protesters demanded ₹15 lakh in compensation towards the victim’s family, strengthening of existing elephant-proof trenches, new trenches to prevent elephants from venturing out of the forest and intensified patrolling during night hours.

Deputy Director of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and District Forest Officer, Hasanur Division K. Sudhakar, police and revenue officials held talks with the protestors. Officials explained the steps taken by the Forest Department to dig new trenches and other measures taken to prevent elephants from entering the field. It was decided to accept the compensation of ₹10 lakh from the government. Initially, compensation of ₹5 lakh was handed over to the victim’s family and the body was shifted to the Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam at 3.30 p.m.

