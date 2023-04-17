Weekly special trains to run between Sambalpur in Odisha and Coimbatore

HamberMenu
April 17, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A pair of weekly special trains will run between Sambalpur in Odisha and Coimbatore Junction via Salem, Erode, Tiruppur from April 19 to June 30, according to the Southern Railway.

In a press release, the Railways said, the Sambalpur – Coimbatore Junction weekly special train (08311) will leave Sambalpur at 10.55 a.m. on Wednesdays from April 19 to June 28 (11 services) to reach Coimbatore Junction at 9.40 p.m. on Thursdays.

Similarly, Coimbatore Junction – Sambalpur weekly special train (08312) will leave Coimbatore Junction at 12 noon on Fridays from April 21 to June 30 (11 services) to reach Sambalpur at 9.15 p.m. on Saturdays, the release read.

The advance reservation for the Coimbatore Junction – Sambalpur train will commence at 8 a.m. on April 18.

The service will halt at Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Duvvada, Anakapalli, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram, Kaikalur, Gudivada Jn, Vijayawada, Tenali Jn, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur.

The train will have one two-tier AC coach, three three-tier AC, nine sleeper class, three general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

