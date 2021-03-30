Weekly special trains announced

The Salem Division of Southern Railway on Monday announced weekly special trains between Okha in Gujarat and Thoothukudi and between Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and Coimbatore from April.

According to a release, Train No. 09568 weekly special train will leave Okha at 12.55 a.m. on Fridays from April 2 to reach Thoothukudi at 4.45 a.m. on the third day.

Similarly, Train No. 09567 weekly special train will leave Thoothukudi at 10 p.m. on Sundays from April 4 to reach Okha at 3.35 a.m. on the fourth day.

These trains will stop at Dwaraka, Jamnagar, Hapa, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Nadiad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Valsad, Vapi, Vasai Road, Kalyan, Pune, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Raichur, Mantralayam, Adoni, Guntakal, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Salem, Erode, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Sattur.

Train No. 02198 weekly super fast festival special train will leave Jabalpur at 11 a.m. on Saturdays from April 3 to May 29 to reach Coimbatore Junction at 4.10 a.m. on Mondays.

Train No. 02197 weekly super fast festival special train will leave Coimbatore at 5.10 p.m. on Mondays from April 5 to May 31 to reach Jabalpur at 8 a.m. on Wednesdays.

The stoppages for these trains will be at Narsinghpur, Gadarwara, Pipariya, Itarsi, Harda, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Nasik Road, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal, Thivim, Madgaon, Karwar, Kumta, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, Mangaluru,

Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Shoranur and Palakkad.