Water Resources Department officials hopeful of releasing water in LBP main canal in Erode on August 15

Due to protests, only 20% works have been completed so far. The remaining works will be resumed in 2024, says an official

July 12, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - ERODE 

S P Saravanan
S P Saravanan
Work under way to construct a protection wall at Lower Bhavani Project main canal at Kavundachipalayam in Erode.

Work under way to construct a protection wall at Lower Bhavani Project main canal at Kavundachipalayam in Erode. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

With 20 % modernisation works in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) main canal completed and another 5% expected to be over in a month, officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) are hopeful of releasing water in the canal for irrigation on the scheduled date of August 15. 

The LBP project was commissioned in 1955 to provide irrigation facilities to 2.07 lakh acres in Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts. The AIADMK government issued an order in 2020 to construct retaining walls in the vulnerable embankments in the main canal, provide lining in the branches and distributaries, carry out repairs and reconstruction of sluices, cross masonry and cross drainage works and standardise the banks of the entire length of the canal. 

While a section of farmers supported the project, work was halted in the last two years due to stiff opposition from another section of farmers who opposed concrete-lining in the canal. Cases were filed in the Madras High Court that ordered resumption of works from May 1, 2023. But, protests by farmers continue at many places across the district who claimed that arrest of seepage would prevent recharge of groundwater. 

A senior WRD official told The Hindu that works such as construction of drainage culvert, bridges at nine places, protection wall for 5.6 km and reconstruction of sluices were in progress. “We are confident of completing 4%-5% of the work, after which water would be released from August 15,” the official said. The officials had explained to the protesters the benefits of the project in the long run and they were asked to cooperate with the Department. 

The project was scheduled to be completed in two years, 50% works in the first year and the rest in second year. But, due to protests, only 20% works have been completed so far and the remaining works would resumed in 2024 after the discharge was stopped. 

S. Sivalingam, Chief Engineer, Coimbatore Region, Public Works Department, who inspected the works from Bhavanisagar dam to Gobichettipalayam on Tuesday, told the media that works that were agreed by farmers were carried out even during night hours. These would be completed by August 7 and the canal would be cleaned for seven days. “Works will resume in April 2024,” he added. 

