Water released through Mettur dam’s east and west canals

Four State Ministers raised the shutters for release of waters through east-west canals of Mettur dam on Monday to irrigate 45,000 acres in Salem, Namakkal and Erode districts.
According to officials, 500 cusecs of water has been initially released through the canal for irrigating 16,433 acres in Salem, 11,377 acres in Namakkal and 17,230 acres in Erode.
The water would be released till August 31, a release said.
Talking to reporters, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said that water released from the canal would be used to irrigate 27,000 acres in East banks of the canal and 18,000 acres along the West banks of the canal.
He added that seeds, fertilizers are available in ready state across Tamil Nadu.
According to officials from Public Works Department, the water level at Mettur dam on Monday morning was 99.03 ft against a total scale of 120ft and the stored capacity of water at the dam was 63,590 mcft. The dam received an inflow of 14,182 cusecs and outflow to Cauvery river from the dam was increased from 13,500 cusecs of water to 16,500 cusecs.
