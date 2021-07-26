Coimbatore

Water released from KRP dam

Collector V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy (second right) releasing water from KRP dam in Krishnagiri on Monday.   | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Water was released from the left and right sluices of the KRP dam here to irrigate over 9,012 acres of farmland for 120 days. The water will be released till November 22.

A total of 180 cusecs of water is being released through the left and right canals. Over 16 panchayats are slated to benefit from the water release. This includes Periyamuthur, Thalihalli, Errahalli, Marichettyhalli, Sundekuppam, Kalvehalli, Penneswaramadam, Nagojanahalli, Thimmapuram, Kundalapatty, Kaveripattinam, Janaparahalli, Soutahalli, Mittahalli, Balekuli, Payyur. Earlier, District Collector V.Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy opened the sluices of the reservoir.


