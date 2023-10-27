HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water level crosses 50 ft in Mettur Dam in Salem

October 27, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The water level crossed 50 feet in Stanley Reservoir at Mettur in Salem on Friday.

The dam’s water level stood at 50.50 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 18.12 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam increased to 4,855 cusecs from the Thursday’s inflow of 4,496 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into the river for drinking water purpose is maintained at 500 cusecs.

On June 12 this year, water was released from the Mettur dam for delta irrigation. Due to poor rainfall and inadequate water release from the dams in Karnataka, the Mettur dam’s water level reduced drastically, and on October 10, the level went below 31 feet. Following this, water discharged from the dam for delta irrigation was stopped, and water was released only for drinking water schemes.

Following rain in the dam’s catchments, the inflow increased. The water level increased by 20 feet in the last 17 days, and crossed the 50-ft mark on Friday.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.