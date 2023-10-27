Water level crosses 50 ft in Mettur Dam in Salem

October 27, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Salem

The water level crossed 50 feet in Stanley Reservoir at Mettur in Salem on Friday.

The dam’s water level stood at 50.50 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 18.12 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam increased to 4,855 cusecs from the Thursday’s inflow of 4,496 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into the river for drinking water purpose is maintained at 500 cusecs.

On June 12 this year, water was released from the Mettur dam for delta irrigation. Due to poor rainfall and inadequate water release from the dams in Karnataka, the Mettur dam’s water level reduced drastically, and on October 10, the level went below 31 feet. Following this, water discharged from the dam for delta irrigation was stopped, and water was released only for drinking water schemes.

Following rain in the dam’s catchments, the inflow increased. The water level increased by 20 feet in the last 17 days, and crossed the 50-ft mark on Friday.