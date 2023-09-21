HamberMenu
Water level at 38.57 feet in Mettur dam

September 21, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - SALEM/ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 38.57 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet here on Thursday.

At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 3,367 cusecs while the discharge into River Cauvery for delta irrigation stood at 6,500 cusecs. The storage was 11.36 tmc ft against the full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Rainfall recorded in the Mettur area was 43.80 mm.

The inflow at Bhavanisagar dam in Erode district stood at 591 cusecs. At noon, the water level stood at 73.90 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 ft. The storage was 12.66 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The discharge was 2,300 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal, 550 cusecs into Kalingarayan Canal and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani.

