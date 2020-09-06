Violating COVID-19 norms will attract fine in the Nilgiris

The Nilgiris district administration has announced stricter fines for people and businesses not confirming to protocols established to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

The Nilgiris district administration said that the fines were being levied based on provisions in the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act of 1939. The district administration said that people who violate quarantine rules would be fined ₹ 500, while those who do not wear masks will be fined ₹ 200. Spitting in public would attract a fine of ₹ 500 and so would people who do not follow proper social distancing.

The Nilgiris district has witnessed a spike in COVID-19 infections over the last few weeks. The Nilgiris District Collector, J. Innocent Divya, chaired a review meeting recently. The Collector reiterated to government departments to ensure established protocols are followed to limit the spread of the virus among staff.