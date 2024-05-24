GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Villagers seek action against people spreading rumours about Isha’s upcoming crematorium

Published - May 24, 2024 05:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of six villages near Poondi hills have petitioned the Coimbatore District Collector to take stern action against persons spreading rumours about the upcoming Isha crematorium near their locality.

The petitioners are from Thanikandi, Madakkadu, Mullangadu, Pattiyar Kovilpathy, Mutathu Vayal and Semmedu, and four of these villages are inhabited by Scheduled Tribes people. The nearest crematorium for these villages is located 20 km away and hence, they had sought a modern electric crematorium. In response to their plea, Isha Yoga Centre is constructing a crematorium on its campus closer to the villages. At this juncture, a few persons are spreading rumours about the Isha crematorium, they said, and sought action against the persons.

