Vaccination camp at check-post for daily commuters to Kerala

The district administration has urged people commuting daily to Kerala to get vaccinated or make use of the vaccination camp set up at the Walayar check-post.

Collector G.S. Sameeran, who visited the Walayar check-post on Saturday, said his visit to the place followed an increase in COVID-19 cases in Kerala. For people entering the district from Kerala, the administration had made vaccination certificate (two doses) or RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entry mandatory.

The administration was not allowing people without the vaccination certificate or RT-PCR test to enter the district.

Likewise, the administration had strengthened the vigil at all inter-State entry points as there was a marginal increase in COVID-19 positive cases in the district in the last two days.

Therefore, workers going to Kerala on a daily basis for work or business would do well get vaccination.

He had also asked the chief education officer and regional joint director, Directorate of Collegiate Education, to ensure that all teaching and non-teaching staff in schools and colleges were vaccinated as schools and colleges would reopen on September 1.

And, after reopening, the managements should follow all safety guidelines, as prescribed by the State Government.

The administration would spare none violating the guidelines. On Friday it had collected ₹4.77 lakh in fine and would not hesitate to reimpose additional restrictions, if cases were to rise in the district, he added.