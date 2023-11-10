HamberMenu
Unreserved special trains between Coimbatore and Dindigul

November 10, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Unreserved special trains are to be run between Coimbatore and Dindigul to cater to the extra rush of passengers in view of Deepavali festival. The trains will be run from November 11 to 14.

The trains will have 10 general second coaches and 2 luggage-cum-brake van coaches. Train no 06077 will depart Coimbatore Junction at 9.20 a.m. and will arrive at Dindigul at 1 p.m. and in the return direction, train no 06078 will depart Dindigul at 2 p.m. and reach Coimbatore at 5.30 p.m.

The train will have stoppages at Podanur, Kinathukkadavu, Pollachi, Gomangalam, Udumalaipettai, Maivadi Road, Madathukkulam, Pushpathur, Palani, Chatrapatti, Oddanchathiram, Palani, Akkaraipatti and Dindigul in both directions.

