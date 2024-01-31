GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril’ launched in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri

January 31, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

‘Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril’ programme conceived to bring the bureaucracy to the door-step of the public and address their grievances was launched in Paapireddipatti block by the Dharmapuri district Collector K.Shanthi on Wednesday. Ms. Shanti toured the block and reviewed infrastructure.

The collector also held interactions with the public, received petitions from them and assured them of action. Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril Programme that commenced at 9 a.m on Wednesday in Paapireddipatty block will conclude at 9 a.m on Thursday.

In Krishnagiri district, the programme was launched in Shoolagiri block.  Interacting with the public, Collector K.M.Sarayu explained the reasons behind the 24 hour residential stay in a select block under the programme. “Only when we stay in a place will we know if the street lights are working at night, if there are doctors and nurses to attend to emergency calls at night, if the dinner served in residential hostels are good, if there is a warden at night, if teachers come on time to school at 8.30 a.m…” said the Collector. 

Earlier at Kamandotti panchayat union elementary school, the collector spoke of how learning outcomes were the right indicator of the health of the School Education Department. Conceding that a day was not enough, the Collector said, “There are lot of demands and grievances that need to be fixed.” 

