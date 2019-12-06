Uncertainty over Thekkampatti elephant camp inaugural

Nearly two weeks after District Collector K. Rajamani convened a meeting for the annual rejuvenation camp for temple and mutt elephants at Thekkampatti near Mettupalayam, officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department are unsure of the camp’s inauguration date.

Reliable sources at HR&CE said the upcoming local body elections and the recent wall collapse tragedy at Nadur in Mettupalayam had contributed to the uncertainty, as a few State Ministers who were keen on attending the camp’s inauguration were currently pre-occupied with these two issues.

The basic works such as setting up of pandals have been completed at the camp site.

Sources added that the officials hoped to get some clarity on the details, such as the number of elephants and the launch date, in the subsequent meetings.

When contacted, K. Rajamanickam, HR&CE Joint Commissioner for Coimbatore region, said there were no new developments regarding the camp. “We have not received any orders from the State government,” he said.

This annual camp will be organised by HR&CE Department on the banks of River Bhavani. During the meeting convened on November 23, the Collector discussed various aspects such as security measures, maintaining the health of elephants and adequate supply of food and water.