Ukkadam - Aatuppalam flyover works in Coimbatore nearing completion

Published - May 10, 2024 08:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The Ukkadam flyover getting ready for inauguration.

The Ukkadam flyover getting ready for inauguration. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Ukkadam - Aatuppalam flyover works are nearing completion and 92% of the works are over and this section of the flyover is likely to be thrown open to the public by June-end.

The works commenced on April 2, 2018 at an estimated cost of ₹127.50 crore and later the project was expanded from Aatuppalam to Pollachi Road and Palakkad Road against at an estimated cost of 170.61 crore.

On Thursday, Highways Department Superintending Engineer M. Panneerselvam inspected the works and said that the up and down ramp works at the Ukkadam Junction towards Valankulam was going on. He said that they had approached the police for diverting the traffic at the junction so that the works could be speeded up.

After the inauguration of the first phase, the entire workforce will concentrate on the second phase of the flyover that lands on Pollachi Road and Palakkad Road. These works will take a couple of more months for completion.

