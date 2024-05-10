GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UGD pipeline laying works to begin from Javulikadai to Moongapadi Junction in Salem; traffic diversion announced

Published - May 10, 2024 07:15 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Salem Corporation is carrying out pipeline laying works on Tiruchi Main Road in phases.

Salem Corporation is carrying out pipeline laying works on Tiruchi Main Road in phases. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Salem Corporation is all set to start the pipeline laying works for Under Ground Drainage between Javulikadai bus stop and Moongapadi Junction on Tiruchi Main Road and traffic diversion has been announced by the city police considering the work.

In may last year, the Corporation laid pipelines for UGD works on Tiruchi Main Road and the works were completed in August. As Tiruchi Main Road is a congested area, the Corporation is laying pipelines by phases.

The civic body will begin the works in one or two days between Javulikadai bus stop and Moongapadi Junction. Considering the works, the Salem City Police announced traffic diversion in the locality till May 26.

Buses heading to Rasipuram, Mallasamudram, Attaiyampatti, Elampillai, Magudanchavadi, and Panamarathupatti from Salem Old Bus Stand should pass via Valluvar Statue Junction, Salem Collectorate, Four Roads, Sathram, Leigh Bazaar, Shanmuga Bridge, Sandaipettai, and Nethimedu. Two-wheelers and four-wheelers should pass via Pulikuthi Main Road, Sivanar Street, Karungalpatti Road, and Tiruchi Road to reach Prabath Junction from Pulikuthi Junction.

Likewise, all vehicles heading to Old Bus Stand from Rasipuram, Mallasamudram, Attaiyampatti, Elampillai, Magudanchavadi, and Panamarathupatti should pass via Periyar Arch Junction, Gugai, and Pulikuthi Junction.

Corporation officials said the works will be completed before May 26.

