Two women run over by train in Dharmapuri

Two women were run over by a train here in Dharmapuri on Monday.

The victims were identified as Sumitra (32) and Radhammal (60) of Thimmapuram in Dharmapuri.

According to sources, Sumitra’s 13-year-old daughter died by suicide three days ago. Sumitra and her mother Radhammal had waited for the autopsy to be carried out at Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital. Later, the two women were found dead crushed under Kurla express that was passing through Dharmapuri. The bodies were identified by the railway police based on the mobile phones that were found along the tracks. Railway police have registered a case.

People with suicidal tendencies are called upon to call for support from suicide prevention helpline Sneha – 044-24640050