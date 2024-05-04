GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two tourists die after being stung by hornets in Ooty

May 04, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two tourists from Peelamedu in Coimbatore on a visit to the Nilgiris died after being stung by a swarm of hornets near Hadathorai in Kotagiri on Saturday.

Police identified the deceased as Karthikeyan, 53, and Rajashekar, 52. They were part of a group of nine tourists, who were visiting the Nilgiris and were on a trek to a waterfall when they were attacked by the hornets, officials said.

In the incident, both Karthikeyan and Rajashekar died, while another person has been referred to a Coimbatore hospital for further treatment. Six others suffered minor stings and were discharged after being given first aid.

Nilgiris

