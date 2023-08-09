HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two suspects in murder case in Arakkonam held in Salem

August 09, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons suspected to be involved in the murder of a 25-year-old youth near Arakkonam railway station on August 8 were arrested by the city police here on Wednesday. 

Franklin of Alwarpet in Chennai came to meet his relative near the railway station when a gang hacked him to death. Arakkonam Town Police registered a murder case and were on the lookout for the accused. Police received information that suspects, A. Logeswaran, 28, of Red Hills in Chennai and S. Karthi, 28, of Manali in Chennai, had boarded Train No. 13351 Dhanbad – Alappuzha Express and were travelling in an unreserved coach. 

Arakkonam Town police alerted the Salem City Police and Steel Plant police personnel picked up the two suspects from platform number four at 5.30 a.m. They were taken to the police under tight security and then handed over to the Arakkonam Town police later. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.