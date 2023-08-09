August 09, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

Two persons suspected to be involved in the murder of a 25-year-old youth near Arakkonam railway station on August 8 were arrested by the city police here on Wednesday.

Franklin of Alwarpet in Chennai came to meet his relative near the railway station when a gang hacked him to death. Arakkonam Town Police registered a murder case and were on the lookout for the accused. Police received information that suspects, A. Logeswaran, 28, of Red Hills in Chennai and S. Karthi, 28, of Manali in Chennai, had boarded Train No. 13351 Dhanbad – Alappuzha Express and were travelling in an unreserved coach.

Arakkonam Town police alerted the Salem City Police and Steel Plant police personnel picked up the two suspects from platform number four at 5.30 a.m. They were taken to the police under tight security and then handed over to the Arakkonam Town police later.

