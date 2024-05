May 02, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Two suspected ivory poachers were arrested in Vadavalli by a Forest Department team in Coimbatore Range for attempting to sell an elephant tusk.

Acting on a tip-off, the team arrested Britto (43) and Selvaraj (38) of Vadavalli, on Wednesday. They were produced in the court and released on conditional bail.

The Forest Department is on the look out for two other accused, Visakan (40) of Sai Baba Colony in whose house the elephant tusk was kept, and Karthikeyan of Nallampalayam.