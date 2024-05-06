May 06, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Two siblings drowned while taking bath in river Bhavani near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as M. Abineshkumar (10) and M. Avineshkumar (8), sons of Mari Durai from Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district. The police said the siblings came to Mari Durai’s sister’s house at Thimmarayan Palayam near Sirumugai along with their grandmother Lingammal on Monday morning.

The siblings accompanied the grandmother and aunt when they went to river Bhavani to wash clothes in the afternoon. Since it is summer, the river has patches of water separated by sand. As the elders were washing clothes, the siblings ventured into a patch of water where they drowned. The Sirumugai police recovered the bodies and shifted to a government hospital.

Girl drowns in pond

In another incident, a 15-year-old girl drowned while taking bath in a pond near Karamadai on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as R. Tejaswini, a resident of Seeliyur near Karamadai. The police said she went to a pond, namely Kalampalayam Kuttai, with her mother Chithra around 11.30 a.m. As the woman was washing clothes, the girl stepped into the water to take bath and drowned. The Karamadai police are investigating.