GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two siblings drown in Bhavani river near Coimbatore

May 06, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two siblings drowned while taking bath in river Bhavani near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as M. Abineshkumar (10) and M. Avineshkumar (8), sons of Mari Durai from Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district. The police said the siblings came to Mari Durai’s sister’s house at Thimmarayan Palayam near Sirumugai along with their grandmother Lingammal on Monday morning.

The siblings accompanied the grandmother and aunt when they went to river Bhavani to wash clothes in the afternoon. Since it is summer, the river has patches of water separated by sand. As the elders were washing clothes, the siblings ventured into a patch of water where they drowned. The Sirumugai police recovered the bodies and shifted to a government hospital.

Girl drowns in pond

In another incident, a 15-year-old girl drowned while taking bath in a pond near Karamadai on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as R. Tejaswini, a resident of Seeliyur near Karamadai. The police said she went to a pond, namely Kalampalayam Kuttai, with her mother Chithra around 11.30 a.m. As the woman was washing clothes, the girl stepped into the water to take bath and drowned. The Karamadai police are investigating.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.