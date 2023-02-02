Two services between Coimbatore and Dhanbad extended till March

February 02, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST

The service period of the special trains between Dhanbad in Jharkhand and Coimbatore Junction has been extended till March.

Dhanbad – Coimbatore Jn Weekly Special Train (03357) will leave Dhanbad at 6 a.m. on Sundays to reach Coimbatore Jn at 4 a.m. on Tuesdays from February 5 to March 26.

Similarly, Coimbatore Jn – Dhanbad Weekly Special Train (03358) will leave Coimbatore Jn at 12.50 a.m. on Wednesdays to reach Dhanbad at 10.30 p.m. on Thursdays from February 8 to to March 29.

The train is composed of two AC 2-tier coaches, four AC 3-tier, 12 sleeper class, four general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches — total of 24 coaches.

The service has stoppages at Bokaro Steel City, Muri, Ranchi, Hatia, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Titlagarh, Rayagada, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem and Erode.

The Dhanbad – Coimbatore Jn train (03357) will stop at Perambur also and Coimbatore Jn – Dhanbad (03358) will stop at Renigunta as well, apart from these halts.