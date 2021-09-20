Coimbatore

Two sentenced for sexual assaults in Salem

The Special Court for trial of POCSO cases here on Monday sentenced a 65-year-old man to four years of rigorous imprisonment for attempting to sexually assaulting a minor in 2018.

The accused Pachiappan of Karupannur was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s father at Mettur All Woman Police Station. The Court also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on the accused.

In another judgment, the District Mahila Court sentenced Senthilkumar from Perumanur to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 25-year-old woman in 2012.

Based on the victim’s complaint, Kariyakovil police registered a case and arrested the accused. The court also imposed a fine of ₹11,000 on the accused.


