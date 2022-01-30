Two rebel camp elephants of Anamalai Tiger Reserve to remain in kraal for a month

Decision based on the advice of forest veterinarian and experts

The Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) administration on Saturday lodged two of its camp elephants in kraal (wooden enclosure) as they had been exhibiting reluctance to obey commands of mahouts and kavadis (assistant to mahout).

ATR officials said Suyambu, 23, a kumki (trained elephant) that is now showing reluctance to follow commands, and Ashok, a 12-year-old elephant that trampled its kavadi to death earlier this month, were lodged in kraal.

The two elephants will remain in kraal for at least a month and new mahouts and kavadis will teach them commands.

After obtaining consent from senior officials of the Forest Department, ATR Field Director S. Ramasubramanian and Deputy Field Director (Pollachi division) M.G. Ganesan issued instructions to shift the two male elephants from Kozhikamuthi elephant camp to separate kraals at Varagaliar elephant camp based on the opinion of forest veterinarian A. Sukumar and elephant experts. Both elephant camps are located near Top Slip.

A kavadi, V. Arumugam, was killed in an unexpected attack from Ashok at Kozhikamuthi elephant camp on January 16 when the elephant was being escorted for open grazing. The elephant had started showing reluctance to follow commands, according to ATR officials.

Following the incident, residents of Kozhikamuthi tribal settlement who work as mahouts and kavadis for the Forest Department, expressed apprehensions in taking care of the elephant that was brought from Vandalur Zoo to ATR four years ago.

“Ashok had never been trained in a kraal as the department had rescued it as a calf. Now two persons, Manikandan and Kannan, have come forward to take care of the elephant. Training in kraal was recommended for Ashok so that the duo will get familiarised with the elephant and they can teach the elephant basic commands,” said Dr. Sukumar.

Suyambu had been into kraal before and the department had used the tusker as a kumki for various operations. Suyambu was stationed at Chadivayal elephant camp of Coimbatore Forest Division for a brief period and later called back to the parent camp at Kozhikamuthi.Prasath and Suresh will take care of Suyambu and train him once again .