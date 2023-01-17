HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two NGOs fill potholes at R.S. Puram in Coimbatore

Road Action Foundation and Vajra Foundation joined hands with the Coimbatore City Police to carry out the works as part of observing the Road Safety Week

January 17, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Workers filling potholes on Kamarajar Road at R.S. Puram in Coimbatore on Monday night.

Workers filling potholes on Kamarajar Road at R.S. Puram in Coimbatore on Monday night. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) filled potholes on Kamarajar Road in R.S. Puram on Monday night in a joint initiative with the Coimbatore City Police as part of observing the Road Safety Week. The police said that the Road Action Foundation and the Vajra Foundation carried out the works.  

The police said that the two NGOs volunteered to fill potholes as part of various events organised by the police between January 11 and 17 for the Road Safety Week. The filling of potholes will ensure safety of motorists and smooth flow of the traffic, the police said.

Pranab Shreedar, Harishvara Venkat and Kesica Jayapalan from the Road Action Foundation oversaw the works along with police officers. Ms. Jayapalan said that the cost of the road repairs was borne by the Vajra Foundation. The Road Action Foundation executed the works. She said that her NGO has planned to carry out similar works on other pothole-affected roads with the support and permission of the authorities.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / social services / non government organizations (NGO) / road safety

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.