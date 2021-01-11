Two killed in wall collapse

Two persons including an 8-year-old girl died when a wall of a building collapsed during an eruthu vidum vizha held near Veppanapalli here on Sunday. The police said the event was organised without permission.

The deceased were identified as Meghashree (8) and Munibala (62). The eruthu vidum vizha was organised as part of a temple festival in Neralagiri village at Veppanapalli. Close to 200 bulls were brought from various places for contesting in the event. Hundreds gathered at the place to watch the event. Over 30 persons were watching the event from the terrace of one of the houses and people were also sitting on the side porch of the house.

Unable to bear the weight, the side wall of the terrace collapsed and the debris fell on people sitting on the side porch in which the two persons died, the police said. Over 30 persons suffered injuries and they were rushed to Veppanapalli government hospital.

Superintendent of Police Bandi Gangadhar visited the place and conducted inquiries. P. Murugan, DMK MLA, visited the injured at the hospital.