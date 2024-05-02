Two killed in separate elephant attacks

May 02, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Dharmapuri

Two persons were killed in separate incidents of elephant attacks in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts on Thursday.

Officials of the Forest Department have been trying to chase a herd of elephants, wandering around Maniyakarankottai near Palacode in Dharmapuri in search of water, back into the forest. On Wednesday, one elephant attacked Krishnan (70), a farmer in Theertharahalli, killing him on the spot. The body has been taken to the Dharmapuri Government Hospital for a postmortem.

Likewise, Appaiya (54), a farmer from Medumuthukottai near Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri district, was on Thursday engaged in farm work on his land when an elephant attacked him, killing him on the spot. The body was sent to Krishnagiri Government Hospital for postmortem.