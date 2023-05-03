HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two held for sexually assaulting minor girl in Erode

One of the arrested men is a relative of the victim police said; a search is on for two more perpetrators of the crime

May 03, 2023 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a relative of the victim, were arrested by the Erode police on charges of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Gobichettipalayam. 

On April 27, when the teenager was returning from a temple, Vasudevan, Sivakumar and Mohan, all of the same area, kidnapped her and sexually assaulted her. They threatened her, and told her not to tell anyone what had happened. On the following day, they raped her again.

However, the girl informed her parents who lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station at Gobichettipalayam. 

Inquiries revealed that the victim’s relative, Pachaiyappan alias Gunasekaran, 52, had sexually assaulted her many times earlier. A case under Sections 366 (kidnapping) and 506 (criminal intimation) of the Indian Penal Code and under Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, was registered.

The police arrested Gunasekaran and Vasudevan, and a search is on for the other two accused. 

  

Related Topics

Erode / sexual assault & rape / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.