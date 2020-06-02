Coimbatore

Two from Erode district test positive

A man and a woman, who were native of Erode district, tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to hospitals in Coimbatore and Vellore districts here on Tuesday.

Health department officials said that the 28-year-man, native of Perundurai, arrived at Coimbatore airport from Chennai on Monday.. He was admitted to the E.S.I. Hospital. Sources said that his marriage is scheduled to be held in Coimbatore next week.

Likewise, a 40-year-old woman, a native of Chennimalai, had visited her sister at Chengalpattu, and is staying there. Her sister tested positive and was admitted to the government hospital there. Swab samples were lifted from the 40-year-old woman who also tested positive and was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday.

With this the number of active cases reported in the district stands at four while the total number of cases reported so far is 74. A man from Maharashtra, who is undergoing treatment at Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai, is not added to the district tally and included in the list of returnees from other States.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 12:04:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/two-from-erode-district-test-positive/article31733965.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY