Two child labourers rescued in Salem

Two child labourers, who were working at a silver jewellery manufacturing unit near Thiruvagoundanur, were rescued by district administration on Wednesday.

According to officials, the 17-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl, both from Salem, were employed as bonded labourers by Ganeshan to clear loans taken by the children’s parents. On Wednesday, the boy’s mother lodged a complaint complained with District Collector and action was initiated immediately.

According to officials, the children were shifted to the government home and action has been initiated against the unit owner.