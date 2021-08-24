Coimbatore

Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested

Two Bangladeshi nationals staying at Perundurai without valid documents were arrested by the police here on Monday.

The Perundurai police received information that two persons were staying in a house near Panickampalayam gas godown. A police team visited the house and found Mujabmandala and Ibathul Ali from Bangladesh staying there without valid documents. They had come to India illegally and were staying in a village in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal and reached Perundurai for work. A case under Section 3(2) (e) r/w 14 of Foreigners Act, 1946 was registered. They were produced in the court and sent to Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai. A search is on for two of their roommates, who are also from Bangladesh.


