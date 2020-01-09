Two arrested on charges of land grab

The District Crime Branch (DCB) of the police on Wednesday arrested two persons for an alleged land grab attempt. DCB officials said that S. Ramajeyam (43) from Nallampalayam and Abraham Paul (50) from Ganapathy were arrested based on a complaint filed by Kaliammal (69) of Vellakinar.

60 cent land

The woman had lodged a complaint with the DCB, accusing Ramajeyam of attempting to usurp her 60 cent land at Vellakinar with the help of a document writer Paul.

She said that Ramajeyam and Paul prepared forged documents for usurping the land which the former wanted to converted as a path to his property.