Two arrested for financial fraud in Tiruppur

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Tiruppur police arrested two persons — Saraswathy (58) and Gokul (28) of Akkaraipalayam near Vellakovil — for committing financial fraud to the extent of ₹3.56 crore and had them jailed at the Coimbatore Central Prison with a remand order issued by the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Special Court.

The prime accused, Anandan (30), who was absconding, and the duo had collected deposits through their firm Sivaselvi Auto Finance promising 18 percent monthly interest from 39 investors. The investors approached the EOW police as they did not get neither the principal nor interest.