Transport employees in Krishnagiri seek public support for strike

January 02, 2024 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Members of various Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) trade unions sought public support in Krishnagiri ahead of the transport strike scheduled for January 4.

According to the trade unions, there has been an overall reduction of over 4,000 buses in less than 5 years. In 2017, there were 23,000 buses operating for the public; later it was reduced to 19,500 in 2018. Similarly, in the last 8 years, the vacancies left by the retired employees have gone unfilled. There are over 20,000 vacancies in the TNSTC . In the absence of staff, over 4,000 buses have been pulled off from service.

On Tuesday, in the run up to the transport workers strike called for on January 4, the protesters distributed leaflets to the public seeking cooperation.

According to the campaigners, promise of employment to over 8,000 people on compassionate grounds to fill up vacancies were reneged.

Transport workers alleged pay disparity in relation to other departments, despite the long hours of work. The workers called for rightful hike in wages and in pursuance of the demand to address a raft of demands and grievances, the workers unions have called upon public support for the strike.