Transport dept. officials in Coimbatore given tablets to issue fitness certificates

All the Regional Transport Offices in Coimbatore Zone were given tablets to issue fitness certificates (FC) for vehicles on Wednesday.
Transport Department sources said that the tablets were provided to all motor vehicle inspectors and Regional Transport Officers (RTO) across Coimbatore Zone, which includes Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris districts. In Coimbatore district, the tablets were provided at six Regional Transport Offices- Central, West, North, South, Mettupalayam and Pollachi.
Each tab will be pre-loaded with ‘Vahan FC’ application, through which the motor vehicle inspector concerned will upload photographs of the vehicle in five different angles. After uploading the images, the inspector will fill in the particulars and sign the FC using the application, following which it can be printed. The introduction of tabs will make the process of issuing and renewal of FC quicker and will aid in efficiently maintaining the records of all the vehicles, according to the Transport Department sources.
J.K. Baskaran, RTO – Central, said that three motor vehicle inspectors at Regional Transport Office – Central and himself have received the tablets. “We have issued FCs for about 30 vehicles on Wednesday and Thursday,” he said.
