Train services between Erode, Jolarpettai junctions to resume

Unreserved Express Special Trains (Daily) between Erode and Jolarpettai junctions will resume from July 13.

A release from Salem Railway Division said Train No.06846 Erode Junction – Jolarpettai Junction Unreserved Express Special Train (Daily) will leave Erode Junction at 4.10 p.m. to reach Jolarpettai Junction at 9.30 p.m. The train will run with effect from July 13.

Likewise, Train No.06845 Jolarpettai Junction – Erode Junction Unreserved Express Special Train (Daily) will leave Jolarpettai Junction at 5.30 a.m. and reach Erode Junction at 10.50 a.m. The train will run with effect from July 14.

The trains will have General Second Class – 10 and Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 Coaches, the release added.