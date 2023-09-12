Train passengers seek secondary maintenance facilities at Pollachi junction

September 12, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Pollachi Train Passengers Welfare Association (PTPWA) has requested the Railway authorities for sanction of secondary train maintenance facilities in Pollachi Junction.

In a representation to Divisional Railway Manager, Palakkad Division, PTPWA president S. Balakrishnan said the secondary maintenance facilities, including water refilling facilities for trains, necessary crew and infrastructure for train maintenance, were necessary in Pollachi Junction for operating more originating trains.

Prior to Broad Gauge conversion, Pollachi Junction had pit lines, coaching depot, train watering facilities and railway hospital, and many originating trains were operated. But now, the Pollachi-Coimbatore unreserved express was the only train operated from the junction.

A dedicated water pipeline from Ambarampalayam / Aliyar river to Pollachi Juction and a pumping house at Ambarampalayam must be made operational so that it could be used for pit lines, coaching depot, water refilling in trains, overhead water tanks, platform taps and toilets, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

In another letter, the association sought introduction of a passenger / Memu train from Pollachi to Palakkad and vice-versa coinciding with the timings of the crossing of the Pollachi station by the Madurai-Coimbatore-Madurai unreserved daily express (No. 16721/ 16722). At present, Kerala-bound passengers in the train are required to proceed further through road transport.

The departure from Pollachi should be at 11.15 a.m. and in the return direction the arrival time at Pollachi should be 3 p.m. to enable passengers in the Palakkad-Pollachi section to travel in the Madurai-Coimbatore-Madurai unreserved daily express, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

The other demands include extension of Pollachi-Coimbatore-Pollachi unreserved express to Mettupalayam, operation of the train on all days, and introduction of daily overnight train from / through Pollachi Junction to Chennai Egmore via Palani, Dindigul and Tiruchi.