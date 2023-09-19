HamberMenu
Traffic diversions in Coimbatore today in view of immersion of Vinayaka idols

Heavy vehicles will not be permitted to ply in the city from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday

September 19, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
An idol of Lord Vinayaka installed in Coimbatore.

An idol of Lord Vinayaka installed in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The police have announced traffic diversions in Coimbatore in view of the processions to be taken out by various organisations to immerse idols of Lord Vinayaka on Wednesday.

A procession carrying Ganesha idol from Dharmaraja Kovil, Kuniyamuthur, will start at 1 p.m. and pass via Palakkad Road to Kuniyamuthur tank. Another procession will start from Sarada Mill Road at Podanur at 2 p.m. and pass through Sundarapuram to reach Kurichi tank on Pollachi Road. Heavy vehicles will not be permitted to operate in the city from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Heavy vehicles including buses from Pollachi Road to Ukkadam should take a diversion at Eachanari and pass via Chettipalayam Road, GD tank, Podanur bazaar street, Kurichi junction and Athupalam. Light motor vehicles from Pollachi Road to Ukkadam should take a right turn at the Tomato Market to enter Sarada Mill Road to follow the same direction. Heavy vehicles and light motor vehicles from Ukkadam to Pollachi Road should follow the reverse directions.

Heavy vehicles and buses from Ukkadam to Palakkad via Kuniyamuthur should pass via Ukkadam – Perur bypass, Ashok Nagar roundabout and take a left turn at Selvapuram Government School to proceed further through Sivalaya junction, Perur, Sundakkamuthur and Kovaipudur to enter Palakkad Road. Light motor vehicles from Ukkadam to Palakkad should pass through Ukkadam – Perur bypass and take a left turn at Ashok Nagar roundabout to enter Palakkad road via Puttuvikki Road. Heavy vehicles and light motor vehicles from Palakkad Road to Ukkadam should follow the reverse directions.

