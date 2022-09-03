Traffic diversion in Coimbatore city on Sunday

Coimbatore City Police have announced changes in the traffic pattern on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., besides a ban on truck movement within the city limits from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vechiles from Ukkadam bus stand proceeding to Perur should take the Perur bypass road, Selvapuram and Shivalaya Theatre junction. Vehicles from Gandhipuram, Town Hall proceeding via Vyisal Street, Sullivan street should proceed to Ukkadam and then take the Perur bypass road - Shivalaya Theatre junction.

Vehicles proceeding via Ukkadam to reach Tiruchi Road should take the Sungam bypass and then reach Tiruchi Road. Vehicles from Ukkadam proceeding to Mettuppalayam Road and Thadagam Road should take the Oppanakara Street, Raja Street, Railway Junction and then take Gandhipuram to proceed further.

Vehicles from Thadagam Road should take the turn at Venkitapuram and proceed via NSR Road, Mettuppalayam Road, ARC Junction and Sivananda Colony to proceed further. Vehicles from Mettuppalayam entering the city should take the turn at Sanganur canal and proceed via Nallampalayam, Ganapathy and Gandhipuram. After the Vinayakar procession crosses Central Theatre, vehicles can take the North Coimbatore Flyover.

Vehicles from Perur entering the city should take the Perur Road, Sevapuram High School and then take the Perur bypass road and Ukkadam. City Police sought the co-operation of the public and merchant community.