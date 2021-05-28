Trade unions call for better vaccination coverage for workers

Trade unions here have called for measures to ensure that all industry workers are vaccinated.

M. Arumugam, former MLA and AITUC leader, said the officials concerned should organise vaccination at all ESI dispensaries and hospitals.

The Labour and Health Departments should have data on how many workers were affected with COVID-19 and how many had taken the vaccine.

There should be door-to-door survey and vaccination drive. Further, attenders should not be permitted at CMCH and ESI to control the spread, he said.

According to CITU leader for engineering workers union Perumal, supply of vaccines should increase. Some larger engineering units had vaccinated most of their workers and their family members too. However, it was a challenge for smaller engineering units and those who employed migrant workers. Hence, the district administration should step up the vaccination drive and carry it out at the workplaces.

District General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Union, affiliated to AITUC, said the COVID-19 testing and vaccination should be expedited in rural areas. It was said that there was no vaccination or testing camps in areas such as Sulur and Annur. The Chief Minister should take stringent measures to control the spread in Coimbatore, he said.