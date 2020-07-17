Total lockdown not needed in Coimbatore, says Minister

There is no need for a total lockdown in Coimbatore as the COVID-19 situation is under control, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani has said.
Even if the number of cases were to rise, the administration was equipped to handle the situation, he told reporters at the Coimbatore Corporation main office on Thursday. The number of deaths was less owing to the steps taken by the district administration, he said.
A release from the Corporation said the ‘Kovai Care’ mobile application that the Minister launched on Thursday would furnish information on how safe or vulnerable a user was.
It would also show if the user was in a safe or red zone (containment zone) and if the place the user intended to travel was near a containment zone.
The application would share details of the nearest medical shop, hospital and public convenience facility.
