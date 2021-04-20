TNSTC revises mofussil bus timings for night curfew

In view of the night curfew imposed by the State government to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Coimbatore Division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) revised the timings of the mofussil buses that leave from bus terminuses to various parts of the State.

A press release said that all mofussil buses will leave earlier than its usual schedule as per the destination from the five major bus terminuses in the district to reach their respective destinations before the curfew comes into effect at 10 p.m.

At Gandhipuram Mofussil Bus Terminus, the buses to Salem will leave by 6 p.m. and Erode by 7 p.m. Buses to Sathyamangalam, Mettupalayam, Tiruppur and Dharapuram will leave by 8 p.m. At Singanallur Bus Terminus, TNSTC mofussil buses headed to Tiruchi, Madurai and Theni will leave by 5 p.m. and buses to Karur will leave by 7 p.m. At Ukkadam Bus Terminus, the buses to Pollachi and Palani will depart by 8.30 p.m. and 7 p.m. respectively.

From Mettupalayam Bus Terminus, buses to Coimbatore, Sathyamangalam and Tiruppur will leave by 8 p.m., buses to Erode and Udhagamandalam will leave by 7 p.m. and buses headed to Kotagiri will leave by 8.30 p.m. In Pollachi Bus Terminus, buses to Palani, Tiruppur and Dharapuram will leave by 8 p.m., Valparai buses will leave by 7 p.m., buses to Coimbatore will leave by 8.30 p.m. and buses headed to Udumalpet will leave by 9 p.m.

The TNSTC Coimbatore Division has placed banners at all these bus terminuses to inform the passengers about the revised timings, according to the release.

An official said that there is nearly 20% reduction in the number of mofussil buses being operated and that 249 mofussil buses were operated from Coimbatore district on Tuesday. Based on the requirement of passengers, the number of mofussil buses would be increased, he said.

Meanwhile, there were no major revisions regarding town buses operated in the city as the TNSTC operated 640 town buses on Tuesday, according to the official.

Regarding the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), all buses will be operated from the SETC Bus Terminus in Gandhipuram between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. to ensure that the buses reach their destinations well before the night curfew comes into force. An official said that 34 SETC buses were operated on Tuesday to long-distance locations within the State such as Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari and outside the State namely Tirupati and Bengaluru.