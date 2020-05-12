TNGCTA welcome increase in retirement age

The Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association has welcomed the State Government’s decision to increase the retirement age by a year to 59 years.

Association president T. Veeramani said in a release the Government’s announcement partially reflected the Association’s demand to increase the superannuation age to 65.

Mr. Veeramani said the association had urged the Government to increase the retirement age to 65, as per the University Grants Commission guidelines, or at least to 60, on a par with university faculty.

In six States, the governments had fixed the retirement age at 65, in 10 states it was 62, and in 11 States it was 60. But it was only in Telangana and Tamil Nadu that the retirement age of government college teachers was 58.

The age at which most candidates entered the teaching profession in government colleges was 35-40, what with their having spent time to complete Ph.D. and gain teaching experience. This left them with only 20-odd years of service in government colleges, he pointed out and urged the Government to increase the retirement age to 65.