TNAU V-C bags IMS Fellowship Award

November 22, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
V. Geethalakshmi

V. Geethalakshmi | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University V. Geethalakshmi was on Wednesday honoured with Fellowship Award of Indian Meteorological Society, in recognition of her contributions to meteorology and allied fields of science and technology.

Prof. Geethalakshmi received the award from M. Mahapatra, Director, Indian Meteorological Department, during the National Symposium on Tropical Meteorology - TROPMET 2023, at Birla Institute of Science Research, Jaipur, in the presence of AlpanaKateja, Vice Chancellor, Rajasthan University.

A TNAU press release said Prof. Geethalakshmi played a key role in positioning India in the global map of Agrometeorology research, and was responsible for the establishment of Agro Climate Research Centre  in TNAU.

The development and delivery of Weather Based Agro-Advisory Services in Tamil Nadu empowered deprived farmers to take informed decisions for increasing the farm income. She developed tool kit for predicting seasonal rainfall district-wise in Tamil Nadu for taking strategic farming decisions based on real-time Sea Surface Temperature, Sudden Oscillation Index and Indian Ocean Dipole. Prof. Geethalakshmi played a key role in restoration of agriculture in the aftermath of Tsunami and Gaja cyclone and was involved in the preparation of Tamil Nadu-State Action Plan on Climate Change, Tamil Nadu Drought Policy and India’s Science Technology Innovation Policy 2020.

